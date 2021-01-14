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How to Create Instant Chemistry with Anyone
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261 views • January 14, 2021
It's actually very easy to connect with anyone you first meet, you merely have to get the attention off of yourself, and concentrate on the positives that they have.
Here is the simple strategy as to how to create positive chemistry with any stranger.
#chemistry #rapport #connection
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Here is the simple strategy as to how to create positive chemistry with any stranger.
#chemistry #rapport #connection
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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