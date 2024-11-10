Embarrassing: Pretrib Missed Again 10/11/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another ministry recently shared the rapture will occur on October 9, 2024. Today Pastor Stan shares with us the devastating effect these false teachings can have on a Christian. Whether you believe in a Pre-tribulation rapture or not, don’t quit on Jesus!
00:00 – Intro
01:34 – Email
03:33 – Questions
07:18 – The Problem
11:39 – Don’t Quit Jesus
27:20 – Our Sponsors
