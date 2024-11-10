Embarrassing: Pretrib Missed Again 10/11/2024

Another ministry recently shared the rapture will occur on October 9, 2024. Today Pastor Stan shares with us the devastating effect these false teachings can have on a Christian. Whether you believe in a Pre-tribulation rapture or not, don’t quit on Jesus!

00:00 – Intro

01:34 – Email

03:33 – Questions

07:18 – The Problem

11:39 – Don’t Quit Jesus

