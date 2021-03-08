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Israel: The Making of Fake CV-19 News ~ All Liars will have their part in The Lake of Fire [Revelation 21:8].
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180 views • March 08, 2021
Did you know that "Propaganda" is legal in America? I guess also across our Western nations. Jewry totally own/runs/control MSM across our borders & nations. Nedless to say at this point that they also own/run ALL Social Media (i.e., Twitter, FB, YT, Instagram, Pinterest, What'sApp, etc.). Careful with Parler social network as they're selling your personal details to Jewry and Gab Social is also selling you out to the NWO. YES, Parler, BITCHUTE, and Gab Social are selling "us" out already, they are bowing down Jewry.
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