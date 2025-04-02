BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Toxic SuperTankers Pumping Out Smoke, Pacific Ocean! Beautiful Electrical Storms Sharks & Much More
The Missing Link
The Missing Link
493 followers
0
76 views • 1 month ago

Toxic SuperTankers Pumping Out Smoke, Pacific Ocean! Beautiful Electrical Storms Sharks & Much More

https://rumble.com/v6rkg8z-toxic-supertankers-pumping-out-smoke-pacific-ocean-beautiful-electrical-sto.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

While they have Everyone Distracted, they are Lighting the World on Fire! The New Storm in the Making! 🆘

It's called Geoengineering! And if it is Not Stop, We will Lose all Life on this Planet!🆘

Please Everyone BE CAREFUL in these Man-made Weather Events!

I can only show you the door to the Truth, you must get off the couch and walk through it! 🆘

Remember, Knowledge is Power! Ignorance is not Bliss, it is the Most Dangerous thing to Humanity! 🆘 RFL.

We cannot live under Chemicals & Microwave Energy for very long!

🛑Censorship of the Truth! That is the True Meaning of Communism!🆘

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk

🎣Due to the Loss of Our Fisheries, in so many ways. Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡Even a Dollar Donation💸can make a Difference!❤️ https://givesendgo.com/GBNU1 https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-planet-from-toxic-chemtrail-operations

🤺I really wish people could understand that, I'm not here to be some kind of Internet Weather Celebrity! I just want My Life back as a Commercial Fisherman!

Keywords
current eventsclimategeo engineeringsuper tankers
