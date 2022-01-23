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Fearing God
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20 views • January 23, 2022
Christian believers are to love and fear God after coming to faith through the shed blood of Jesus Christ his son. The gospel message is clear, that his followers are sent out on a journey, a pilgrimage, to glorify him in this life. Bible verses abound on this very topic. Straight is the Gate, and narrow is the Way, which leads to life. Biblical christians take Jesus as both Savior and Lord. Current teachings in the evangelical church stress "respect" instead of fear. Great joy results in our hearts when we fully understand his teachings on this and walk therein!
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