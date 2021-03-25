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Two cable providers BLOCK Newsmax in Texas; Senator is fighting back
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60 views • March 25, 2021
TEXAS: State Senator Paul Bettencourt is sounding the alarm on two cable providers who are attempting to prevent their customers from viewing Newsmax TV. The Senator and Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo discuss the possible politics at play. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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