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Will: Whistleblower: Trump Knew Everything From Start 'This Man Is Involved in Mass Murder' [25.07.2021]
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1744 views • July 26, 2021
VERY DISTURBING VIDEO - A whistleblower, COL. ROY POTTER of the United States Military has come forth on July 21, 2021 with the announcement that Donald J. Trump knew all along about these killer experimental vaccines and is 100% involved with these Traitors whose goal is "to wipe out Humanity ....PERIOD!"
roypotterqa 84.1K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/roypotterqa
https://www.youtube.com/user/roypotterqa/about
https://twitter.com/RoystonPotter
https://gab.com/RoyP
https://odysee.com/@RoystonPotter:b
https://lbry.tv/@RoystonPotter:b
https://www.cougarridgeproductions.webstarts.com/
DR. DAVID MARTIN: EXPOSES MASS MURDER
July 21st, 2021
3,384 views
Walking the Red Road in a Timeless Way
https://odysee.com/@lilycreek:5/StewpetersPATENTEDGENOCIDE:b
For slow connections: https://rumble.com/embed/vhp3lt/?pub=o6szj
wil paranormal
43971 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vWQRRF0hBXkX/
roypotterqa 84.1K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/user/roypotterqa
https://www.youtube.com/user/roypotterqa/about
https://twitter.com/RoystonPotter
https://gab.com/RoyP
https://odysee.com/@RoystonPotter:b
https://lbry.tv/@RoystonPotter:b
https://www.cougarridgeproductions.webstarts.com/
DR. DAVID MARTIN: EXPOSES MASS MURDER
July 21st, 2021
3,384 views
Walking the Red Road in a Timeless Way
https://odysee.com/@lilycreek:5/StewpetersPATENTEDGENOCIDE:b
For slow connections: https://rumble.com/embed/vhp3lt/?pub=o6szj
wil paranormal
43971 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vWQRRF0hBXkX/
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