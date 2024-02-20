Create New Account
DELIRIOUS & DEMEANING OR DISCERNING & DETERMINED
High Hopes
Published 19 hours ago

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point


Feb 20, 2024


Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT on RUMBLE


NEW YORK'S FINEST FEMMED!

TRUMP TRUCKERS STRIKE NEW YORK!

US MIL IN MID-EAST 4G WAR BLEED OUT!

US GUNS TO AFGHAN TALI TO AQAP/ISIS TO INFIL OPEN BORDER!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4elrx9-delirious-and-demeaning-or-discerning-and-determined.html

Keywords
trumpgunspresidentmiddle eastwarnew yorkisistaliban4gmilstriketruckersopen borderafghaninfiltratejeffrey pratherfinestprather pointdiscerningdetermineddemeaningdelirioiusfemmedaqapbleed out

