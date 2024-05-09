Create New Account
WOKE⚤ED 🎭 OFFICIAL TEASER TRAILER
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 15 hours ago

Well, just imagine my lack of shock - it's anuddah woke masterpiece!


(((Camohn, goyimzes - dintcha knows that the Wicked Witch of the West was the REAL GOOD ONE?!? Ya biggutz)))


Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the big-screen adaptation of the Broadway musical, out Nov. 27.


Source: https://youtu.be/cQCnAT7qSOA?si=q1dQ5n3iu_upujtX


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/8pfera


https://wibx950.com/how-did-racist-artwork-get-displayed-at-new-hartford-schools/

Keywords
wizard of ozwickedinversionbait and switchmulti pronged attack

