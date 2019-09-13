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Donald Rumsfeld Shot plane down PA Attacked Pentagon
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80 views • September 13, 2019
Donald Rumsfeld Shot plane down PA Attacked Pentagon
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
so... the same terrorists that shot down United 93 over PA, are they the
ones who attacked the Pentagon?
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
so... the same terrorists that shot down United 93 over PA, are they the
ones who attacked the Pentagon?
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