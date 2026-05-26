Richard Werner, the ex WEF young global leader on elite plans for total control

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Richard Werner, the ex WEF young global leader shocked Kate with his chilling insights.
You may recall in 2023 he revealed that the purported end game was CBDCs implanted under the skin, using universal basic income to force acceptance.
Now we’re being told UBI will be needed due to AI taking our jobs.
And here’s the clincher!
He believes the real reason they’re building massive centralised AI data centres is for the implementation of CBDCs.
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