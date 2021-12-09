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The Good Fight ForEvermore - Noble Lies: America in Peril 2021-22 part 2
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See part 1, here: https://rumble.com/vqhg76-the-good-fight-forevermore-noble-lies-america-in-peril-2021-22.html
12 8 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies: America in Peril 2021/22
30 years ago a whistle blower came out of Fort Huachuca AZ. He was an Military Intelligence Agent who was not pleased at what he saw and produced his first of many videos trying to caution us all that we were getting sold out to global powers. His first show was titled “America in Peril”, so today we will dedicate this show to his efforts.
Gun Rights
The Weapon
Overcharging the parents Gross negligence lack of evidence
Explained the charges Anti-gun Liberal Media
Politically Motivated cases
School Liability
TO ME THAT IS A SLIPPERY SLOPE
Waukesha Wisconsin
Violence doesn’t fit the narrative
Overcharging. Tying it to Trump
Stories and Meta Stories
Wisconsin Race and Guns!
Biden Not just losing in court
Biden & Media w/ Rep. Banks
Dr. Harvey Risch
Biden 0 for 4 in the courts
Communist China America Collaborators Big Business Sells us out
+++++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
12 8 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies: America in Peril 2021/22
30 years ago a whistle blower came out of Fort Huachuca AZ. He was an Military Intelligence Agent who was not pleased at what he saw and produced his first of many videos trying to caution us all that we were getting sold out to global powers. His first show was titled “America in Peril”, so today we will dedicate this show to his efforts.
Gun Rights
The Weapon
Overcharging the parents Gross negligence lack of evidence
Explained the charges Anti-gun Liberal Media
Politically Motivated cases
School Liability
TO ME THAT IS A SLIPPERY SLOPE
Waukesha Wisconsin
Violence doesn’t fit the narrative
Overcharging. Tying it to Trump
Stories and Meta Stories
Wisconsin Race and Guns!
Biden Not just losing in court
Biden & Media w/ Rep. Banks
Dr. Harvey Risch
Biden 0 for 4 in the courts
Communist China America Collaborators Big Business Sells us out
+++++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
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