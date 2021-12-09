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The Good Fight ForEvermore - Noble Lies: America in Peril 2021-22 part 2
Freedom Watchers Groups
Freedom Watchers Groups
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See part 1, here: https://rumble.com/vqhg76-the-good-fight-forevermore-noble-lies-america-in-peril-2021-22.html

12 8 2021 The Good Fight ForEvermore Noble Lies: America in Peril 2021/22
30 years ago a whistle blower came out of Fort Huachuca AZ. He was an Military Intelligence Agent who was not pleased at what he saw and produced his first of many videos trying to caution us all that we were getting sold out to global powers. His first show was titled “America in Peril”, so today we will dedicate this show to his efforts.


Gun Rights
The Weapon
Overcharging the parents Gross negligence lack of evidence
Explained the charges Anti-gun Liberal Media
Politically Motivated cases
School Liability

TO ME THAT IS A SLIPPERY SLOPE

Waukesha Wisconsin
Violence doesn’t fit the narrative
Overcharging. Tying it to Trump
Stories and Meta Stories
Wisconsin Race and Guns!
Biden Not just losing in court
Biden & Media w/ Rep. Banks

Dr. Harvey Risch

Biden 0 for 4 in the courts

Communist China America Collaborators Big Business Sells us out

+++++

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Keywords
second amendmentdr harvey rischwaukeshaovercharging parentsccp collaboratorsbiden losing in courtsmeta storiesschool liability in shooting
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