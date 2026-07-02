US$ devaluation at 4th of July 2026?

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Since 2020, USA can NOT roll over its bonds hence an enormous fraud, the greatest in human history, has now met its´ end. Even if the date 4th of July will be wrong, the monetary problem still persist: The US treasury can NOT roll over its´ debt. Only idiots, retards or ignorant people have missed this and it is the same people who took the CV19 injection. However, as I am a christian, I care also for telivision watchers which is why I publish this information.
Fritjof Persson, Sweden