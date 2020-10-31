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Reiner Fuellmich - Crimes Against Humanity #3 - Covid-19 PCR Test Fraud - Oct. 15, 2020
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34 views • October 31, 2020
Reiner Fuellmich is a German lawyer who is currently investigating the worldwide fraud related to the RT-PCR Test. He has partnered with law firms in other countries, including Canada and the USA. Together they will launch a class action lawsuit against the perpetrators of this massive fraud.
If you are a lawyer or a law firm and wish to obtain information, please contact his offices directly.
https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/
https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de
https://acu2020.org/
If you are a lawyer or a law firm and wish to obtain information, please contact his offices directly.
https://www.fuellmich.com/kontakt/
https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de
https://acu2020.org/
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