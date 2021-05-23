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What to Eat to Beat Cancer (The Best and Worst Foods for Fighting Cancer)
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54 views • May 23, 2021
• Dr. Joel Furhman — The best diet, backed by science, to increase your chances for preventing and reversing cancer.
• Ocean Robbins — Proven food principles for helping prevent and heal cancer, plus the top cancer-causing foods to avoid every day.
• Cyrus Khambatta — The cancer-diabetes connection and the best foods for reversing chronic inflammation.
• John Santoyo — How the electro-hydraulic pressure pulse device (aka shockwave therapy) reverses cancer cell polarity.
• Ocean Robbins — Proven food principles for helping prevent and heal cancer, plus the top cancer-causing foods to avoid every day.
• Cyrus Khambatta — The cancer-diabetes connection and the best foods for reversing chronic inflammation.
• John Santoyo — How the electro-hydraulic pressure pulse device (aka shockwave therapy) reverses cancer cell polarity.
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