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Episode 30 - Dark Forces, Special Guest Simon Parkes
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110 views • August 30, 2021
Join Jeff and special guest Simon Parkes (Connecting Consciousness) as we discuss the deep state and dark forces at work in the world today. From Covid to the New World Order.
Links:
Simon's site: www.simonparkes.org
The Patriot Review: www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Covid Related:
Karen Kingston Info: https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston/
OSHA BBP Standard: https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.1030AppA
OSHA COVID GUIDANCE: https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets
Free Kyle: https://freekyleusa.com
Links:
Simon's site: www.simonparkes.org
The Patriot Review: www.redbloodedpatriots.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thepatriotreview
Covid Related:
Karen Kingston Info: https://dougbillings.us/karen-kingston/
OSHA BBP Standard: https://www.osha.gov/laws-regs/regulations/standardnumber/1910/1910.1030AppA
OSHA COVID GUIDANCE: https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/ets
Free Kyle: https://freekyleusa.com
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