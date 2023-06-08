Create New Account
Matthew Dark - Serve GOD, Protect Children, Defend Health Freedom
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Published Thursday |
Today on the Naturally Inspired Matthew Dark is joining us..

Matthew and his wife own and operate a medical practice in the Denver Tech Center, and are founders of the non-profit Colorado Healthcare Providers for Freedom. Together they are providing  solutions for authentic unadulterated healthcare.

.

Matthew is also the host of the Mathew Dark show.  Its a resource for the brave and truth seeking  for everything COVID, politics, and reality.

.

Matthew began his humble broadcasting career as a volunteer high school sports PA announcer in the Littleton, CO area. When COVID hit, Matthew was called to speak up and speak out against the blatantly illegal and inhumane response from the government. That change in path led him to The Matthew Dark Show.

 .

Please welcome Matthew Dark to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.

.

❤️ - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/contact-tammy/ - ❤️

.

.

