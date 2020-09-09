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BOUGHT: The Hidden Story Behind Vaccines, Big Pharma and Your Food
Unshackled Minds
Unshackled Minds
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416 views • September 09, 2020
Modern industrialization is no longer about steam power, ocean ships, and railways. It’s about herd immunization, the mass drugging of our population, and the industrialized production of cheap, storable food. We’ve ended up with an entire society getting sicker and sicker while the industrial powers get richer and richer. What were once considered farfetched conspiracy theories are now being shown to be stark irrefutable realities. Serious illnesses have been on a steep incline since the number of mandated vaccines has skyrocketed (starting with infants within their first hours of life) coupled with the advent of GMO foods since the mid 1990’s. But if anyone dares question these remarkable correlations then they are labeled anti-science and ignorant. We used to brag that we had the most remarkable healthcare system in the world, the last example of a great private healthcare system. Now we are waking up to the fact that we don’t have a private system, we have a pharmaceuticalized system and it has created the sickest species ever to inhabit this earth…our children. Your food, your health, your family’s health has been Bought. — Jeff Hays

Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement & discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Stay safe. take care & know that you are the resistance.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmagmocdcnwonew world orderagenda 21population controlcenter for disease control
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