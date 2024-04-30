Cannabis Jimmy get's ratted on by a Rat Bastard American who was renting a room who went to the Police after I threw him out and he made up a lies about me selling drugs - Part A

So I am facing 16 years in Prison . So this Rat Bastard that had been staying with us turned into, actually he was before, a serious alcholic that would start drinking early in the morning. And then he bacame unruly . He had this dog living in the room with him and he never ever walked the dog, bathed the dog, he didn't do shit. The poor animal was in prison in this Loser's bedroom. Anyway, I did allow him to have one dog. So he brings in a secong dog and I went ballistic and told him to get rid of the log. Which he did not do. So I asked my Colombian attorney to meet with him, which he did, and he agreed to be out in 5 days. So what did he do during those 5 days, he ran to the Police and made up all these lies against me and the cops reided our house and drug me off to jail for 15 days. More to follow . I plan to write a book on my experiences in jail and perhaps make a short video documentary. I am facing 16 years in prison and they are telling me it will take a year and a half before it will be over. I am trying out a way to have people send me donations as Go Fund Me turned me down because they do not allow fund raising for criminal cases. So I have to figure out another way. If you have any thoughts, please send me an emai: [email protected]. Thank You