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Comedian Aidan Killian stranded abroad speaking with Prof. Dolores Cahill
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112 views • March 05, 2021
The Irish Inquiry, March 4, 2021
After spending the past few months studying in Amsterdam and working on new material, Irish stand-up comedian Aidan Killian was denied access to his flight home recently as he hadn't taken a PCR test. He managed to get a boat to France but can't get any further. He has arranged a chat with Irish immunologist Prof. Dolores Cahill.
The Irish Inquiry
https://theirishinquiry.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmkt6FLJljZ0LQlFq9rqFVQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyivIn40wYg
After spending the past few months studying in Amsterdam and working on new material, Irish stand-up comedian Aidan Killian was denied access to his flight home recently as he hadn't taken a PCR test. He managed to get a boat to France but can't get any further. He has arranged a chat with Irish immunologist Prof. Dolores Cahill.
The Irish Inquiry
https://theirishinquiry.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmkt6FLJljZ0LQlFq9rqFVQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nyivIn40wYg
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