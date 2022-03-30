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NO EXCUSES! | MESSAGE FROM FATHER | 3.25.2022
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32 views • March 30, 2022
Hi everyone! Father is so good to correct us when we need it...and to warn us when we are in danger. Praying for you to hear what He is saying and asking you to please share the message if you hear Him in it. Also, please subscribe, like, share! Sending our love and hugs to each of you. Our Father is ALWAYS GOOD!!!
Here's a link to Chuck's music and scripture channel. https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic
Thank you so much for supporting us - through prayers, sharing, subscribing and liking. We also appreciate those who give financially.
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
send email to [email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected] and put JOIN in the Subject Line
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINE (monthly newsletter)
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Thanks for connecting with us!
Here's a link to Chuck's music and scripture channel. https://youtube.com/c/ChuckAdkinsMusic
Thank you so much for supporting us - through prayers, sharing, subscribing and liking. We also appreciate those who give financially.
TO SEND A DONATION: (thank you so much if you help us!)
https://paypal.me/DesignByVicky ***PLEASE USE 'FRIENDS AND FAMILY' OPTION
or through regular mail, send to:
Vicky Adkins
PO Box 3313
Independence, MO 64055
EMAIL FOR PRAYER REQUESTS OR PRAISE REPORTS:
send email to [email protected]
TO JOIN THE CHANNEL PRAYER TEAM; send us an email at:
[email protected] and put JOIN in the Subject Line
OUR WEBSITE:
https://vickyandchuck.com
SUBSCRIBE TO THE VINE (monthly newsletter)
https://www.vickyandchuck.com/subscribe
OUR PODCAST:
https://anchor.fm/vicky-adkins
VICKY'S BLOG:
https://Vickyvmusic.blogspot.com
Thanks for connecting with us!
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