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4/3/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP-controlled Al Jazeera’s smearing of the Whistleblowers’ Movement and I shows that we have hit the sore spot with the CCP. Going against me is a business, and the whistleblowers’ Movement has become the biggest excuse for the CCP’s Grand Overseas Propaganda Campaign and the intelligence system to cheat the CCP out of money