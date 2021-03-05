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DC Force Shield Energy Containment
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32 views • March 05, 2021
In this video I share some revelation and psychic insights surrounding the lines of containment around the US Capitol building, and also what we might see happen in the coming days.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my insights and unique interpretation of the cards.
You can find me on Telegram!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
Become a Patron on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
On Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
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Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
If you would like to schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading with me, you can find me on my website:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
This reading is strictly my intuitive opinion based on my insights and unique interpretation of the cards.
You can find me on Telegram!
https://t.me/Intuitive_Edge
Become a Patron on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/IntuitiveEdge
On Brighteon: Intuitive Edge Tarot
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Intuitive%20edge%20tarot&;page=1&uploaded=all
And on Rumble: IntuitiveEdge
https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=IntuitiveEdge
Bitchute: Intuitive Edge
Https://Bitchute.com/channel/intuitive_edge
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIKokt0qhWJc0CQw6GZTNtw
If you would like to schedule your very own Personal Intuitive Tarot Reading with me, you can find me on my website:
https://intuitiveedgetarot.blog and click on the Readings tab.
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