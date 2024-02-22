Create New Account
New York Inquisitors Threaten to Strip Trump of His Assets
The New American
Published 18 hours ago

New York's corrupt AG Letitia James is threatening to strip Donald Trump of his properties to pay his outrageous $355 million fine, a clear violation of the Eighth and Fifth Amendments. 

12:06  - In Alabama, the state Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos must be treated as children, prompting predictable howls of outrage from the anti-life radical Left. 

22:56   - Joe Wolverton talks constitutional conventions and how to stop them. 

32:52   - Paul Dragu joins us from CPAC in Washington, DC, with encouraging news. 

