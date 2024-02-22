New York Inquisitors Threaten to Strip Trump of His Assets

New York's corrupt AG Letitia James is threatening to strip Donald Trump of his properties to pay his outrageous $355 million fine, a clear violation of the Eighth and Fifth Amendments.

Other stories:

12:06 - In Alabama, the state Supreme Court has ruled that frozen embryos must be treated as children, prompting predictable howls of outrage from the anti-life radical Left.

22:56 - Joe Wolverton talks constitutional conventions and how to stop them.

32:52 - Paul Dragu joins us from CPAC in Washington, DC, with encouraging news.