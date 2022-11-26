I found the Covid genocide template! It's called the Rat-catcher

It’s called the Rat-Catcher. 1986, Polish Director. The slow kill extermination process is done so they don't all get hung. You can’t just poison the population all at once. What must happen is a systematic, portioned controlled execution delivery system under the guise of those who are trusted, in charge, with “highly qualified” experts. A must see, pure truth, mind altering video by a Polish Director, Andrzej Czarnaecki. Czarnaecki follows an industrial (volume) rat-catcher. The main character teaches us that if you get them to trust you, you can easily kill most of them. It reminds me of a dog owner who wants to kill his dog or the twilight zone on Aliens that want to serve man…on a platter. It’s a fascinating journey which will renew your mentality on this "vaccine" rollout. Everything will be renewed. I can’t explain it but this movie is like ginger to the palate.

