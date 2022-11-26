I found the Covid genocide template! It's called the Rat-catcher

It’s called the Rat-Catcher. 1986, Polish Director. The slow kill extermination process is done so they don't all get hung. You can’t just poison the population all at once. What must happen is a systematic, portioned controlled execution delivery system under the guise of those who are trusted, in charge, with “highly qualified” experts. A must see, pure truth, mind altering video by a Polish Director, Andrzej Czarnaecki. Czarnaecki follows an industrial (volume) rat-catcher. The main character teaches us that if you get them to trust you, you can easily kill most of them. It reminds me of a dog owner who wants to kill his dog or the twilight zone on Aliens that want to serve man…on a platter. It’s a fascinating journey which will renew your mentality on this "vaccine" rollout. Everything will be renewed. I can’t explain it but this movie is like ginger to the palate.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.