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⚠️Quebec Passes Bill 15 Which Gives The State Full Control Of Your Children ⚠️
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142 views • May 13, 2022
⚠️QUEBEC PASSES BILL 15 WHICH GIVES THE STATE FULL CONTROL OF YOUR CHILDREN ⚠️
The Bill was passed into law on April 14th 2022, under the guise of child protection
The law allows the govt to remove children from the homes of those parents who do not want to mask/vaccinate them and deem the parents “unfit.” 😡😡😡
BILL 15
The Bill was passed into law on April 14th 2022, under the guise of child protection
The law allows the govt to remove children from the homes of those parents who do not want to mask/vaccinate them and deem the parents “unfit.” 😡😡😡
BILL 15
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