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Funeral Director LEAKS new information about Covid "Vaccines" and Global Crisis Panic
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191 views • December 18, 2021
We should title this cheesy, unbelievable, dystopian movie, "The Great-Global Awakening" and we can be the STARS of the show. The free-marketplace is back and the communism take-over is failing. The elites are up to NO GOOD and like any good sci-fi , there is a point in the climax where things get really dark and then spin out of control until a small percentage of people... ((see more, click here))
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