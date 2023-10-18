Israel's 9/11-Using "Incompetence" To Cover Up Evil Deeds. We Won't Be Fooled Again

Train with your kit ahead of time so you can figure out what works for you. Helicon chest rig: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/helicon-tex-patrol-line-guardian-chest-rig-by-beprepared/ Charlie Kirk vid, what precipitated hamas attack: https://www.americanpartisan.org/2023/10/charlie-kirk-asks-some-serious-questions/ 1972 murder of congressman that tipped Nawlins DA Garrison to the corruption of the Warren report: https://covertactionmagazine.com/2023/10/16/american-political-history-might-have-turned-out-differently-if-a-louisiana-congressmans-plane-hadnt-mysteriously-vanished-out-of-thin-air-51-years-ago/ Marine Corps ditches iron sights (what the?): https://funshoot.substack.com/p/marine-corps-optics-vs-iron-sights Will Israel/Hamas war result in ww3?: https://revelationtimelinedecoded.com/will-the-2023-israeli-palestinian-war-lead-to-world-war-three/ fun video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpCO6CUH8Zc
