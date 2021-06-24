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Could the Caldwell Hydrosled be the best rest since the Lead Sled DFT?
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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80 views • June 24, 2021
Looking for a rest to shoot your rifle? The Hydrosled just might be the best rest that @Caldwell Shooting has come out with. For years I had borrowed my friends Caldwell lead sled DFT, but Caldwell Shooting Supplies sent me their Caldwell Hydrosled to try out.

I took the Hydrosled out to the range to finish up my video on the @Wheeler Tools Ultra Scope Mounting Kit. Check out this video for the range footage of that shooting session.

#hydrosled #caldwell #wheeler #rifle #ledsled

Video Index:
Intro - 0:00
The Hydrosled - 0:35
Filling the Hydrosled with water - 1:00
The Hydrosled in action - 1:37
My impressions and the Hydrosled features - 2:16

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The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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