Could the Caldwell Hydrosled be the best rest since the Lead Sled DFT?

Looking for a rest to shoot your rifle? The Hydrosled just might be the best rest that @Caldwell Shooting has come out with. For years I had borrowed my friends Caldwell lead sled DFT, but Caldwell Shooting Supplies sent me their Caldwell Hydrosled to try out.I took the Hydrosled out to the range to finish up my video on the @Wheeler Tools Ultra Scope Mounting Kit. Check out this video for the range footage of that shooting session.#hydrosled #caldwell #wheeler #rifle #ledsledVideo Index:Intro - 0:00The Hydrosled - 0:35Filling the Hydrosled with water - 1:00The Hydrosled in action - 1:37My impressions and the Hydrosled features - 2:16-------Social MediaWebsiteInstagramFacebook--------------Gear that I runComputerStudioCamera and MicMy 3d Printer setup--------------CreditsThe Rogue Banshee Original ContentCredit: Jason Schaller-------The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.