Very Practical!

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The most practical teaching of Jesus has the power to change the world. In fact, you might know someone who could literally be saved from dying, if you or someone else put this teaching of Jesus into practice. This teaching is what is commonly referred to as the golden rule. Start following it today, and see how powerful it really is.
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