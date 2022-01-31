BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Australia Now a Bio-Medical Police State, Warns Reignite Democracy's Monica Smit
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
141 views • January 31, 2022
The tyranny that has enveloped Australia is intensifying, especially when it comes to trying to forcing people to take the injection, Reignite Democracy Managing Director Monica Smit in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Authorities are pushing the controversial "vaccines" even on children, who are allowed to consent to the shots without permission from their parents starting at age 12. Meanwhile, those who refuse the shot are being locked in their homes and denied even medical care. Going to stores requires a "QR" code so government can track everyone. And massive COVID camps, presumably for unvaxxed citizens, are being erected across the nation. But people are rising up, with enormous protests and resistance to the madness. Australia has one of the most massive freedom movements relative to population size of any place in the world, she adds.
Keywords
australiathe new americancovid vaccinemonica smit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Turmeric and Honey for Weight Loss: Studies Show Limited Evidence

Coco Somers
Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Vitamin C and Glutathione May Work Better Together for Exercise Recovery, Report Says

Coco Somers
Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Study Links Western Diet to Faster Attention Decline in Some Older Adults With APOE ?4

Belle Carter
Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women&#8217;s Body Image

Study Links Strength Training to Shift in Women’s Body Image

Petra Stone
137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

137 Gut bacteria species linked to sleep quality in landmark study of nearly 7,000 adults

Willow Tohi
30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

30-Year Study Links Sleeping Nine or More Hours to 17% Higher Mortality Risk

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy