Hair Loss Caused by Hormonal Imbalance

Do you have dry, brittle hair or non-localized overall shedding? This can be caused by low thyroid function. Hypothyroidism can also lead to loss of eyelashes, eyebrows, brittle and ridged nails, or even fungus in the nail bed.
In today’s podcast, Dr. Hotze addresses the major classes of hair loss, the causes of hair loss, and how you may benefit from a therapeutic trial of the thyroid.
To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling books, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness” and/or “Hypothyroidism, Health & Happiness” call us at 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!
Watch
now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.
Check out our symptom checker to see if you have any symptoms of hypothyroidism at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.