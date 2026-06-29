A Spy movie theme!



You put on a play, you put on a show



Pretending you loved me, thinking I wouldn't know









Master Of Deception

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My Concept, Story, Idea, Style, Arrangement, Direction, Video Production, Original Lyrics and AI Voice/Music





verse

You tried, tried to hide



Hide your real self, from my eyes



You put on a play, you put on a show



Pretending you loved me, thinking I wouldn't know





chorus



The master of deception, the master of disguise



I never knew, the real you, living inside



A grand charade, you put me through



You pretended to love me,



I never knew you





verse

Now that you're gone, I'm supposed to feel blue



But how can I miss, someone I never knew



I see the darkness, deep in your heart



I don't even know, who you are







chorus





The master of deception, the master of disguise



I never knew the real you, living inside



A grand charade, you put me through



You pretended to love me,



I never knew you





You pretended to love me,



I never knew you













