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A Spy movie theme!
You put on a play, you put on a show
Pretending you loved me, thinking I wouldn't know
Master Of Deception
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My Concept, Story, Idea, Style, Arrangement, Direction, Video Production, Original Lyrics and AI Voice/Music
verse
You tried, tried to hide
Hide your real self, from my eyes
You put on a play, you put on a show
Pretending you loved me, thinking I wouldn't know
chorus
The master of deception, the master of disguise
I never knew, the real you, living inside
A grand charade, you put me through
You pretended to love me,
I never knew you
verse
Now that you're gone, I'm supposed to feel blue
But how can I miss, someone I never knew
I see the darkness, deep in your heart
I don't even know, who you are
chorus
The master of deception, the master of disguise
I never knew the real you, living inside
A grand charade, you put me through
You pretended to love me,
I never knew you
You pretended to love me,
I never knew you