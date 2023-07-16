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Promo Sunburned Censored And Removed by 119Ministries.com
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
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99 views • July 16, 2023

The Satanic Trinity is as such. Father, Mother *so called Queen of the Heavens* and Son - Moon, Venus and Sun - Sumerian: Nanna, Inanna and Utu - Akkadian: Sin, Ishtar and Shamash - Romanism: Priester, So called Mary and the false Cookie Jesus. AND the depraved Children of the old Snake the Devil and Satan who the Satanists love to call Lucifer.
This took me a long time to crack looking into Biblical Shinar which the scholars today call Sumer and lots of other things. The Satanic Priest becomes one in Union with the old Satanic Queen of the Heavens making the Dead Cookie God of the Satanists in Sheep clothing. *Mary Christ-Mass... The festival of the Sun God, Sol invictus, and Roman High Satanic Priest and Antichrist 666 and of Satan, seen live on the Television 24/25 December Roman Poopish Gregorian time from the Ratican*
Mystery Babylon, that wicked Whore whose Poopacy authority and dominion giving to him by the Devil she sits, is not so much a mystery anymore! ;) The symbols from of old of this Satanic nonsense under many names, is found all around in the world today in the different Satanic Whore houses. Also verify and find the Symbols by searching for Sumer and look at the Pictures yourself from of old.

The True trinity with a twist is as such, Father, Son and their Holy Spirit and the New Born Children of Jehovah. He who has the Son also have the Father, for the Children of Jehovah has their Holy Spirit indwelling in them. We in them and they in us, from death to eternal life - even if we die the first death in sleep to ressurection we shall pass-over the second death where both body and soul shall perish in the lake of fire for the unrepentant who deny the Salvation of the Living Gods through He who died once and for all for the Sins of the world, Christ and Christ only!

Hajah, Hoveh, Jihjeh, Jehovah! Who was, is and is to come, Jayshua the anointed. He who was death, resurrected from the inner realm of the Sleeping and Dead, the first born of the dead and now in the Heavens with his Father is everlasting, to come again to rule the earth from Jerusalem, the nations of the world. The Roman Beast is appointed for destruction but the Kingdom of the Son of Man is eternal.

Rather die for truth, then live a lie!

- Darkijah

I won't promise the link is working but the full censored Documentary is found on my website, this is the link of 2023Jul29 but it might break as things change when messing around with videos and playlists : https://jesusgod-pope666.info/uvpf.php#/?playlistId=11&videoId=1

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romaneasterchristfalsesatanismmassantichristlawlessnesspaganismtraditionsmarycatholicismfalsehood
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