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John McAfee
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358 views • June 24, 2021
Antivirus creator John McAfee published this video in July 2020, calling out the so-called "deep state" in the US. A week later an arrest warrant was issued and he got arrested in Spain. Less than a year later he’s found dead-killarized in a prison cell.
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