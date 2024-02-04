Pres. Trump with Maria Bartiromo: "I Believe We're Going to Have a Terrorist Attack - 100%"

President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo for an interview that played on Sunday Morning Futures this weekend.
President Trump slammed Joe Biden and called him a Manchurian candidate who is not calling the shots in the administration.
President Trump: “And I believe we’re going to have a terrorist attack. 100%. 100%. During my term, I had no terrorist attacks. You know that, right? I had all sorts of bans on people from certain countries. I had bans all over the place. We had no attack. I had nothing…
…Obviously, I’m not looking to hurt China. I want to get along with China. I think it’s great. But they’ve really taken advantage of our country and we turned it around. We put big tariffs on steel. I saved the steel companies and now Japan is buying us steel. Us steel. You know what a name that is? That’s the most important name. 50 years ago, there was no company like us steel. Now that Japan is buying it, I don’t think I’d let that deal go through, by the way.
https://rumble.com/v4bbhsz-president-trump-with-maria-bartiromo-i-believe-were-going-to-have-a-terrori.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.