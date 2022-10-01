A young girl is diagnosed with sarcoma cancer, the family has spent all their savings on treating her. In Communist China, Lao Baixing can’t afford to get sick and receive treatment

9/27/2022 A young girl is diagnosed with sarcoma cancer, the family has spent all their savings on treating her, and her grandma is selling vegetables on the street to make a little money in order to buy some good food for her little granddaughter. In Communist China, Lao Baixing can’t afford to get sick and receive treatment
