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They are running with agenda 21 at full speed now
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201 views • October 27, 2020
Possible Leaked Roadmap for the Next Phase of the Agenda
Source article: https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
video source
Computing Forever
https://youtu.be/lKCTkLJbtT4
Source article: https://thecanadianreport.ca/is-this-leaked-memo-really-trudeaus-covid-plan-for-2021-you-decide/
video source
Computing Forever
https://youtu.be/lKCTkLJbtT4
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