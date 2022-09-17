Baritone teach track for LuckScout Community WORLD Choir
LYRICS ...........
Too broke to get up….. and start again
We’re missing our money Still missing our money…..
We got rug pulled, By the hands of fate
We said how we gonna make it on our own
But things can change maybe, and you know were not crazy
We were going down
For the third time
our hearts were broken
but we were open to your suggestions
we had so many questions
and you just CLEARED THE WAY
Tell me, I guess Luckscout was a big surprise
That day he walked in and changed our lives
we think it’s amazing
The waaaay Vahid can set us free
So now we walk in the midday sun
we never thought our crusader would come
we think He’s amazing
we think it's amazing
we think you're amazing
He tried to save us from ourselves…
Said, GUYS WE CAN DO WANT WE WANT
this moneys available
And we know you're insatiable"
we’re like victims
Of the same disease
Look at those big scammers sitting on the web
It drives us all crazy, and we know there’s no maybe
We were going down
For the third time
our hearts were broken
but we were open to your suggestions
we had so many questions
and you just CLEARED THE WAY
Tell me, I guess Luckscout was a big surprise
That day he walked in and changed our lives
we think it’s amazing
The waaaay Vahid can set us free
we think he’s amazing
we think it's amazing
we think you're amazing
(Then repeat ) Celebrate the life we can all now live !
