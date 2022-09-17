Create New Account
Baritone teach track for LuckScout Community WORLD Choir
The Hidden Truth
Published 2 months ago

LYRICS ...........

Well we were stitched up by the hands of fate

Too broke to get up….. and start again

We’re missing our money  Still missing our money…..

We got rug pulled,  By the hands of fate

We said how we gonna make it on our own

But things can change maybe, and you know were not crazy

We were going down

For the third time

our hearts were broken

but we were open to your suggestions

we had so many questions

and you just CLEARED THE WAY

Tell me, I guess Luckscout was a big surprise

That day he walked in and changed our lives

we think it’s amazing

The waaaay Vahid can set us free

So now we walk in the midday sun

we never thought  our crusader would come

we think He’s amazing

we think it's amazing

we think you're amazing

He tried to save us from ourselves…

Said, GUYS WE CAN DO WANT WE WANT

this moneys available

And we know you're insatiable"

we’re like victims

Of the same disease

Look at those big scammers sitting on the web

It drives us all crazy, and we know there’s no maybe

We were going down

For the third time

our hearts were broken

but we were open to your suggestions

we had so many questions

and you just CLEARED THE WAY

Tell me, I guess Luckscout was a big surprise

That day he walked in and changed our lives

we think it’s amazing

The waaaay Vahid can set us free

So now we walk in the midday sun

we never thought  our crusader would come

we think he’s amazing

we think it's amazing

we think you're amazing

(Then repeat )    Celebrate the life we can all now live !


