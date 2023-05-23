Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress, Fallen Man, Wrath Of God.

Proverbs 22:14 (NIV).

14) The mouth of an adulterous woman is a deep pit;

a man who is under the Lord’s wrath falls into it.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A fallen man foolishly believes the words of the adulteress.

