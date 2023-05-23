Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adulteress, Fallen Man, Wrath Of God.
Proverbs 22:14 (NIV).
14) The mouth of an adulterous woman is a deep pit;
a man who is under the Lord’s wrath falls into it.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A fallen man foolishly believes the words of the adulteress.
