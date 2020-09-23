Covid Whistleblowers Expose Narrative As 'Total Fraud'

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Two insiders have recently emerged to give a shocking view behind the scenes of the ongoing Covid narrative. A former chief science officer at pharma giant Pfizer and a former official at the CDC have both come forward with shocking tales of fraud and falsification. Also today, US support for a Covid vaccine continues to plummet based on recent polls. More good news out of Pennsylvania. Dementia deaths. And more...