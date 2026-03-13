Washington Bill Allows Non-Citizens to Be Police & Prosecutors | What SB 5068 Really Means

Washington lawmakers are advancing SB 5068, a controversial bill that would allow non-citizens legally authorized to work in the United States to become police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, fish and wildlife officers, corrections officers, and employees within prosecuting attorneys’ offices.

Supporters say the change will help solve major staffing shortages in public safety agencies.

Critics argue it raises serious questions about citizenship, allegiance to the Constitution, and who should wield the power of the state over American citizens.

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down:

• What SB 5068 actually does

• Which public safety jobs would be affected

• The constitutional and firearms questions critics are raising

• Why departments across the country are struggling to recruit officers

• The staffing crisis hitting the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, where deputies are now working up to 12 consecutive days without a day off

As law enforcement shortages grow nationwide, this debate may soon expand far beyond Washington State.





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