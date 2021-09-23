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Behind Green Lights (1946)
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47 views • September 23, 2021
A car containing a bullet ridden blackmailer's corpse is left in front of the police station. The daughter of a mayoral candidate had visited the blackmailer that day, and is brought in for questioning. A newspaper editor, who does not want that candidate to win, visits Lt. Carson and pressures him to tarnish the daughter's reputation until the election is decided. Carson resists.
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