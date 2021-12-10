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Government Murder, FBI Coverups: US Government Involved In Murder of Americans
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470 views • December 10, 2021
https://rumble.com/vqhud6-government-murder-fbi-coverups-us-government-involved-in-murder-of-american.html
Remember the Las Vegas shooting? It’s impressive if you do, because bizarrely, it’s not something the press or the government ever wants to talk about. Fifty-nine people died in that shooting, including Stephen Paddock, yet even now four years later we have no motive. Despite taking place at a massive country music concert, there is very little footage of the shooting. Any time they can, the press frames a shooter as motivated by “white supremacy.” But Stephen Paddock was white and they didn’t really bother. Other than a quick push to ban bump stocks, there was very little chatter about Vegas.
Mindy Robinson joins us to discuss.
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Remember the Las Vegas shooting? It’s impressive if you do, because bizarrely, it’s not something the press or the government ever wants to talk about. Fifty-nine people died in that shooting, including Stephen Paddock, yet even now four years later we have no motive. Despite taking place at a massive country music concert, there is very little footage of the shooting. Any time they can, the press frames a shooter as motivated by “white supremacy.” But Stephen Paddock was white and they didn’t really bother. Other than a quick push to ban bump stocks, there was very little chatter about Vegas.
Mindy Robinson joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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