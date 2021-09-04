CHAOS ENGINEERING

A female inmate is pregnant after California’s transgender policy forced women's prisons to house biological men. Democratic lawmakers have made rape possible and the incarcerated women are the collateral damage. Unsurprisingly, the politicians are tone deaf to their cries for help.

Joe Biden’s handlers are determined to destroy America’s energy industry by canceling the Keystone Pipeline and going so far as to support a Russian pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Policy blunders also includes twenty years of investment in Afghanistan going up in smoke, canceling Donald Trump’s border wall, and opening up the border with Mexico to more than a million illegals in just eight months.

The use of Fentanyl – legal and illegal – is destroying the lives of many Americans and China seemingly is taking revenge for the opium wars of the past. Finally, Pastor John shared a few personal anecdotes closed with the truth that God is on the throne, there is no crisis in heaven, and the Lord has a solution to every problem.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1820.pdf

RLJ-1820 -- AUGUST 8, 2021

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