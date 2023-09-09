Airguns with James Rousse - Part 2 of 3

Part 2 of 3. James Rousse has written a 63,000 word booklet on airguns so we made this video to let you know about it. Here James goes into detail about size and shape and ways of applying and using airguns.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.