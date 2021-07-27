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Aussies Arise! We're Not Gonna Sit In Silence, We're Not Gonna Live in Fear!
CraigPeterDG
CraigPeterDG
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90 views • July 27, 2021
DISCLAIMER: Please note, nothing in this video should be construed as legal or medical advice and viewers are encouraged to
conduct their own research and investigation into any of the topics presented here. Relevant links have been included
where applicable.

Acknowledgements & Research Links

Australian Prime Minister John Howard 1996-1997 Gun Confiscation
https://howardlibrary.unsw.edu.au/explore/gun-buy-back-scheme

Music:
"You're The Voice' - John Farnham
Artist
John Farnham
Writers
Keith Reid, Chris Thompson, Maggie Ryder, Andy Qunta
Licensed to YouTube by
SME (on behalf of Sony BMG Music Entertainment); LatinAutorPerf, UMPI, Hexacorp (music publishing), SOLAR Music Rights Management, The Royalty Network (Publishing), BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., IMPEL, ASCAP, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, UMPG Publishing, LatinAutor, and 15 Music Rights Societies

Karaoke Version
https://youtu.be/s3R4Ny1gKNY

John Farnham Performing with Queensland Music Festival's Mass Choral Concert
https://youtu.be/UA9IYgI6W94

John Farnham "Youre The Voice" ft Jimmy Barnes & Mark Seymour AFL GF 2009
https://youtu.be/AF4DE3YmXhQ

Channel Recognition
And We Know
https://rumble.com/vkajwj-alt-ending-reupload-7.24.21-the-world-is-marchingwaking-up-pray.html

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Keep up the fight. Stay in the fight! The preservation of ALL our inherent human rights depend on it.
Keywords
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