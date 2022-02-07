CANADA DECLARES WAR ON TRUCKERS

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
4518 subscribers
The mayor of Canada's Capital, Ottawa, has declared a state of emergency over the "Freedom Convoy" that has protested for ten days against Covid mandates. He has instructed his police to arrest anyone bringing fuel or any other kind of assistance to the truckers - essentially freezing them out. It is not working. What will they do next? Also today, Rep. Massie lays it on the line over vaccine mandates.