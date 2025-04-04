is Apostolic Succession Real? (Early Church Christianity)

Apostolic succession is the claim that a church has a line of bishops going back to the Apostles. The idea that the Apostles ordained men to succeed them and expand the Church to preserve the faith from generation to generation. But is it true? In this video, we look at Scripture to see if it's biblical as well as writings from the Early Church Fathers to see what they have to say on the matter.

