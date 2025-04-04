BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
is Apostolic Succession Real? (Early Church Christianity)
DudeNamedDuncan
DudeNamedDuncan
22 views • 4 weeks ago

Apostolic succession is the claim that a church has a line of bishops going back to the Apostles. The idea that the Apostles ordained men to succeed them and expand the Church to preserve the faith from generation to generation. But is it true? In this video, we look at Scripture to see if it's biblical as well as writings from the Early Church Fathers to see what they have to say on the matter.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DudeNamedDuncan

This video relates to the following topics:

apostolic succession, is apostolic succession biblical, is apostolic succession real, apostolic succession explained, apostolic succession catholic, apostolic succession in the bible, what is apostolic church, what is apostolic succession, what is apostolic christianity, why is apostolic succession important, apostolic christianity, catholicism, christianity.


#christian #christianity #jesus

christianitycatholicismapostolic successionis apostolic succession biblicalis apostolic succession realapostolic succession explainedapostolic succession catholicapostolic succession in the biblewhat is apostolic churchwhat is apostolic successionwhat is apostolic christianitywhy is apostolic succession importantapostolic christianity
00:00Intro

00:23Judas Replaced by Matthias

01:45Paul's letters to Timothy

03:57St. Clement of Rome, c. AD 70 (Letter to the Corinthians)

05:12St. Hegesippus, c. AD 180 (Memoirs)

05:37St. Irenaeus of Lyons, c. AD 189 (Against Heresies)

07:28Tertullian of Carthage, c. AD 200 (Prescription Against Heretics)

09:05St. Cyprian of Carthage, c. AD 254 (Letters)

10:33Conclusion

