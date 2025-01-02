Are You Listening to God's Message?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode, we explore Matthew Chapter 2, where the wise men search for and worship Jesus, the newborn King. We learn about the journey of Joseph, Mary, and baby Jesus escaping to Egypt to avoid King Herod's plan to kill Jesus. The video emphasizes the obedience of Joseph to God's warning through an angel, and how God provided for their needs. We reflect on how these events fulfill ancient prophecies and the importance of trusting and accepting Jesus as Lord and Savior. Join us as we delve into these lessons and understand their significance.
00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:11 The Wise Men and Their Journey
00:55 Herod's Deception and God's Intervention
02:31 Joseph's Obedience and Journey to Egypt
04:45 The Significance of Egypt in Prophecy
05:35 The True Identity of Jesus
06:51 Call to Trust in Jesus
07:53 Conclusion and Next Steps